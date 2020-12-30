EXCLUSIVE: Baalveer Returns’ Dev Joshi on New Year plans: Will spend it with family & watch movie in theatre

Dev Joshi has been winning a lot of appreciation for his role in Baalveer Returns. The actor has opened up on his New Year plans and how 2020 has helped him discover his inclination towards writing.

New Year is around the corner and everyone is gearing up to welcome 2021 in their own way either by going out for a vacation, planning a party or staying indoors. Amid this, Dev Joshi, who has become a household name with his stint in Baalveer Returns, has opened up on how he is planning to celebrate the New Year and even looked at the positive side of 2020. Just like everyone else, Dev is also hopeful that 2021 will be a lot better than 2020 and will bring along several new opportunities.

Speaking about the same, Dev said, “This year has been very unexpected, and I hope 2021 will bring new possibilities for me. I will be turning 21-year-old in 2021 and will also be graduating. Hence, I am exploring a lot of opportunities for myself.” Spilling beans about his plans to celebrate New Year, the young actor said that he will welcome 2021 with his family. “Since I am not a party person, I will spend the New Year’s even with my family at home, after I finish my shoot for Baalveer Returns. However, on 1st January, we plan on watching a movie in the theatres, first time after the theatres reopened,” he added.

Furthermore, Dev also highlighted the positive side of 2020 and stated that not just the year gave him ample of time to spend with his family, it also gave him a chance to discover his love for writing. He said, “While the year 2020 has been very challenging for everyone, it surely brought in some benefits with it. People who had over time ignored the importance of family, spend more time with them and realized what they were missing. During the lockdown, I was with my family in Ahmedabad for 3 months and it was a lot of fun. We used to watch old television shows together, played a lot of games and I also discovered my talent of writing. I wrote many poems and shayaris during that period. So, I personally spent my year appreciating what I have rather than regretting about what I don’t. I have also promised myself to spend more time with my family in 2021.”

Meanwhile, several celebs are seen enjoying their vacation these days. Actor Manish Verma, who will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist in Zee TV's Teri Meri Ek Jindri, is currently enjoying his time in snow clad Manali.

