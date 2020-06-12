  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor Chahatt Khanna approached for Bigg Boss 14? This is what she has to say

Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna has been approached for Bigg Boss 14. This is what she had to say on these reports.
Chahatt Khanna rose to fame with Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and has been making news over her personal life, more than professional. The actress recently made news over rumours of her alleged relationship with Mika Singh. The channel has already started approaching potential contestants for Bigg Boss 14. Phones have started ringing around and one of the people who has been approached for the show is Chahatt. Apparently, the actress has been approached for the sixth time in a row but has turned down the offer. 

Chahatt confirmed that she was approached for the 14th season as well, but she doesn't think she is made for shows like these. Chahatt's outspoken personality and relatively controversial personal life make her an ideal choice for the Bigg Boss house, which feeds over such drama. The last season for the show as a major hit with Sidharth Shukla announced as the undisputed winner. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubangi Atre CONFIRMS got a call for Bigg Boss 14: Can't ditch my show

Apart from Chahatt, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre, Zaan Khan among others were also approached for the reality show. Commenting on it, Shubhangi said, "Yes, I have got a call for Bigg Boss but I'm not available for it as of now... I'm already committed to Bhabhiji, and I cannot ditch my producers and channel at any cost. And the second thing I cannot fight and abuse at least for now I am not prepared for such show... future I don't know."

