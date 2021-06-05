EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor admits hating herself before weight loss: It was just me being lazy

Avika Gor, who is known for her stint in Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, has stunned everyone with her impressive weight loss recently.

Avika Gor is one of the actresses in the television industry who doesn’t need an introduction. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Balika Vadhu which also marked her debut in the television industry. While she went on to win hearts with her performance in Sasural Simar Ka as well, it was her recent weight loss that again brought her in the headlines. Avika underwent a massive transformation of late and it has not just left people amazed, but she has also been inspiring her fans for a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the Balika Vadhu actress, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, opened up about her weight loss and stated that it was just because of her laziness that she had put on the weight. However, Avika went on to realise that it is her who will have to look after her body. “I did not have any health issues because of which I had put on weight. It was just my laziness and that is why I felt that it’s high time I need to do something about it. Because see if it is a health issue where you cannot do anything about it, that’s different. That’s understood and there are a lot of people who go through that. I would like to tell them that it’s okay and it’s fine. But for people like me who are just being lazy, you need to stop doing that because at the end of the day, it’s your own body,” she stated.

Avika also mentioned how she used to hate herself and felt disgusted about herself before she had lost her weight. “When I saw myself, feeling disgusted with myself, hating myself, I realised that this is the body I am going to in forever and if I don’t take care of it, who else will. The best part was that people were loving me any which ways, even when I was a little more healthier. But just the fact that I was taking that for granted was not okay. I knew that whatever movies I do, my acting would take care of the looks, but that’s not fair, right? If people want to look at me, they would want to see that I can give my best and that also comes with the looks. I am not just talking about the typical, conventional good looks of being fair, I am not talking about that. But just taking care of yourself. I remember I used to have such bad skin; I had acne just because I was not eating healthy. It had nothing to do with me growing up, it was just me not eating healthy. But now I have realised that whatever we eat is what we become. I really would like to respect my body,” the actress was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, apart from Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, Avika was also seen in Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani and had also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Besides, she has also been working in several Telugu movies.

Credits :Pinkvilla

