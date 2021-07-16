EXCLUSIVE: Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor recalls what Surekha Sikri taught her: 'Wish I'd spent more time with her'

Surekha Sikri breathed her last on July 16, 2021. Remembering the veteran actor, her Balika Vadhu co-star Avika Gor spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and expressed how it was a 'sad day' for her.

One of the legendary stars of Indian cinema and television, Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16, 2021. Her demise left everyone across Bollywood and TV in grief. One of her most iconic performances on TV was on the show Balika Vadhu as dadisa. Her role was loved and her co-stars including Avika Gor, who played Anandi, looked up to her. As the tragic news of her demise broke, Avika also was left saddened to learn that Surekha Sikri had passed away.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Avika expressed how the veteran actress left a huge impact on her and blessed her while they were working on Balika Vadhu. Remembering Surekha Sikri, Avika told us, "The lady who taught me how to be grounded even when she had an experience of years never made me feel that I was new or I don't know enough. She made me feel so comfortable and it felt like I belonged on that set. It happened because people like her showed that belief in me." On the show, the bond between Anandi and dadisa managed to leave the nation hooked. Today, as the senior star passed away, Avika hoped that she would be able to understand what all Surekha Sikri taught her during the old days.

She made me feel so comfortable and it felt like I belonged on that set. Avika Gor on Surekha Sikri

Further, Avika wished that she had spent more time with Surekha Sikri who as dadisa on Balika Vadhu set gave her a lot of teachings. She said, "It's a very sad day and I really hope that I get the learnings and I believe I can understand what all she meant by giving all that advice to us. There was a lot of meaning in literally everything she said. Today, I just realised that I wish I had spent more time with her to learn more because every day with her was like a school in itself. I really believe that she really blessed us and I want that blessing to be there forever. I pray that her soul rests in peace."

Today, I just realised that I wish I had spent more time with her to learn more because every day with her was like a school in itself. Avika Gor on Surekha Sikri

Not just this, Avika had also penned a note on her social media handle when she heard about the passing of her Balika Vadhu co-star. Expressing her grief in a note on social media, Avika wrote, "I have some amazing memories with Surekha ji. Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind. She has truly left us a legacy to follow. Dadisaa… I will always love you, my guardian angel." With it, she shared a still from the show when she used to play Anandi and Surekha Sikri was seen as dadisa.

Take a look:

Surekha Sikri passed away at 8:30 AM on Friday. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. Her demise left not just stars in Bollywood but across various fields of entertainment saddened. She is survived by her son.

Also Read|Veteran actress Surekha Sikri passes away due to cardiac failure: Reports

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×