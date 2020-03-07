EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on embracing fatherhood: There is no better feeling than being a father

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti opened up on embracing fatherhood and more. Read on.

Barun Sobti rose to fame as Arnav Singh Raizada in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor later went on to do some great work on web with Tanhaiyan and also made his big screen debut. His film 22 yards was appreciated and loved and now the handsome actor is back with his next series, Asur. The actor also became a father last year to a baby girl whom they named Sifat.

About how is fatherhood serving him, Barun said, "It is awesome. To all those idiotic people who always told me it is a difficult job and the ones looking forward to it, I just want to say that there is not a better and fuller feeling than this." He then went on to add that nothing is same anymore, but it is a fulfilling feeling. "There is nothing that is same. If you are sensible enough, you would know nothing is going to be the same, but the point is one needs to be prepared. Everything you have heard which will be difficult is going to happen, but it all depends on how prepared you are, mentally as well," he concluded.

Barun also spoke about breaking his romantic boy image and what compelled him to do that. "There was no deliberate move to break the romantic boy image. What happened was in daily life, I was reading a lot and watching a lot of content and watching what I did and then I decided let’s not do it. Let’s not compromise. My family backed me up. I did different stuff. It did not take off in our country as yet, but I can vouch for it that I did good work," he shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

