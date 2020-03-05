EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti opens up on Asur, his absence from social media, and embracing fatherhood

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti opened up on Asur, his absence from social media, love for acting and more. Don’t miss.

Barun Sobti is one of the most loved celebrities on Indian Television. The actor is back with his next stint titled Asur which features on Voot. Barun has always been pretty away from the media glare and is not on any social media platform. He makes sure to spend quality time with his family and friends and is busy embracing the new challenges as a father. In an exclusive chat, the actor opened up on Asur, the challenge which he faced while portraying the role, not missing stardom and being a father.

About Asur, Barun said, “As an actor, some scripts give you a jolt and you are scared to do it, Asur was not that. This was a script that ticked off all things on my list. It committed too much to the show, in fact. Everybody was so committed that no one was smiling during the shoot. After the shoot was done, I know I have done well.” He added that the character was pretty demanding and that he realized he had committed a lot to the show.

When asked where does he look for criticism, Barun added, “I don’t get too much criticism. I am not saying that I have a superiority complex or anything but I know very well what I am doing. So when I go wrong, I know it too every time. The only person I believe whose opinion I respect is my wife. She is just a little kinder when she criticizes.”

About not chasing stardom, the handsome actor replied, “Stardom is a fictional thing. It is something that you imagine in your head. The entire concept is flawed. Stars are heavenly bodies. We are just human bodies who are working. We just get lucky. Everything depends on time and effort.”

He also opened up on embracing fatherhood and said that there is no fuller feeling than that.

