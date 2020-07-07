EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti opens up if the failure of the movie affected him: The struggle to do good work will go

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Barun Sobti if he was disappointed him at all when his movie Tu Hai Mera Sunday did not do well for him. Here's what the actor said.

Barun Sobti rose to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite . The actor then moved on to do films and was last seen in the web show Asur which was widely acclaimed. His film Tu Hai Mera Sunday was also critically acclaimed but it failed to bring lot of numbers at the box office. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Barun if it disappointed him at all when the movie did not well for him. To this, the actor said that he was a tad bit disappointed but at the same time, he knows the struggle is going to go on.

“I don’t know what the process for big films are but for films like these the struggle continues till the movie’s release date, how many screens the movie will get. I really thought a film like this will do well but we did not get enough screens. I think for a day or two, I might have felt like 'What the hell.' But at the same time, it is not an easy route. The struggle to do good work will go on. You move on, and try to find out the next project you will put your heart and soul in,” Barun shared.

He also mentioned that how actors who have worked on Television must not be written off because of their background. “I feel extremely proud to be able to write off that attitude with my work. It is not personal but I genuinely feel that people on television are seasoned actors and it is just that the understanding of TV actors gets bogged down because they keep doing the same thing. I have worked with many phenomenal TV actors,” he said.

Watch Barun Sobti's full interview here:

