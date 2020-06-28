EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti REVEALS family's reaction on Asur & 'new things' he experienced as a father in lockdown

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Barun Sobti opened up on the reactions he got from his family and friends for Asur. The handsome hunk also shared how is busy embracing new challenges as a father, and the 'new things' he has learnt during the lockdown.

Barun Sobti is one of the finest actors in the entertainment world. Unlike many, acting was not Barun's first choice. He worked at a telecom company before entering the showbiz world in 2009. The handsome hunk became an overnight sensation as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite . Since then, there's no looking back for the talented actor. Barun believes in doing quality work, and thus is in a hunt of 'good and impressive projects.' Though he has been away from the Television world for quite some time, he continues to rule with his charming looks and humble self.

The actor recently made a powerful comeback with Asur that featured on Voot and left everyone awestruck with his performance. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Barun opened up about the reactions he received for playing Nikhil Nair in the crime-thriller web series, and how he is spending his lockdown with his family. Sharing his family's reaction to Asur, Barun shared, 'My family was pretty happy with my work. I have been chasing such good roles, and almost everyone in the industry knows it. There are certain kinds of things I want to do. I got to be a part of a superior project and thankfully delivered it well, it was a very relieving moment in my family. To top it, they have more confidence in me than I do. So they were quite happy, but there were no surprises. I got a lot of love, everyone was very proud.'

When asked about what 'new things' has he experienced as a father during the lockdown, and how he is spending time with family, Barun said, 'I am getting a lot of time to spend with my family of course. This is a new thing but certainly a beautiful feeling. What I am getting to learn is new ways of getting my baby to sleep. Also, I think I have become very compassionate and sensitive because I have a baby at home and more time to spend with her. I'm constantly evolving and learning new things to cope up with her changing needs.'

Take a look at Barun's full interview here:

