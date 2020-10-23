EXCLUSIVE: BB 14's Nishant Malkhani: Many times, I faced rejections despite good response because of nepotism

In an exclusive chat before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nishant Malkhani bared his heart out on his journey, leaving TV for films, reactions and being mocked at. Read.

Nishant Malkhani rose to fame with Ram Milaye Jodi and later left television for films. The Bigg Boss 14 fame has become the first captain of the house. In a candid chat before entering the house, Nishant spoke about his journey, leaving television for films. He admitted that he did not think through it while taking the step. He also shared the rejections he faced during that time because of nepotism. Nishant revealed being mocked by seniors for not knowing his craft well.

About facing rejections, Nishant accepted that he had to face it despite good reviews because of nepotism. "Yes, it has happened many times. There is nothing surprising there. When I finished my school, I learnt to be real. I realised that and I started to not get affected by everything. It happened many times where I gave auditions for films under decent banners, the response was great, but at the last minute I would be told that I am lost out on it because they will be launching a musicians son or daughter because that musician is also the music director of the movie."

He continued, "Sometimes I was told that the producer wants to take you but the financer wants his son to be cast in the movie." He then went on to share his anguish that he wondered why do the production houses hold auditions when at the end they want to prove that only someone they know and is a part of the industry is best suited for the role? "So at the end, it felt like a circle, I would feel why are they taking an audition when at the end they have to cast their own person."

Lastly, he strongly asserted, "I think it is about time when people start respecting your craft over your surname."

