EXCLUSIVE: Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang on self quarantine due to COVID 19: Take this time to unwind

Talking about the decision to self-quarantine, Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang said, "We all are so busy in our daily lives, so take this time to unwind, reflect on your goals, indulge in whatever makes you happy."

The world is dealing with a crisis right now and as the COVID 19 virus seems to be on a rise in certain parts of the world, everyone has made sure to take necessary precautions and safety measures for their own good. And well, the Coronavirus outbreak has also lead to malls and restaurants getting shut, and in fact, it has also lead to the decision of stalling shoots for all mediums bringing the entertainment industry to a halt until the end of this month.

While the decision came a couple of days ago, everyone has gone in quarantine mode and talking about this, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang says, "During this quarantine, use this time to reinvent yourself. We all are so busy in our daily lives, so take this time to unwind, reflect on your goals, indulge in whatever makes you happy. It is our civic duty to follow social distancing and be calm and be prepared. I will spend time with my family, play board games and read a couple of books that I have bought but didn't get time to read."

Well, this is something that everyone has suggested and not just Shivin, many celebrities have taken to social media to talk about these difficult times and educate the people about washing hands, use masks, and simply make sure that they maintain enough hygiene.

