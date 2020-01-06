EXCLUSIVE: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya and Shivin Narang aka Rudra to kiss on the show?
Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has been garnering all the praises for its bold concept. The show strikes the right chord with the thrill it exudes amongst the audience. With Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget returns as the ever enchanting Maya and is a vision to behold. Her chemistry with Shivin Narang as Rudra is only growing on people and to add to it, the makers have planned something to heat up the screens.
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivin spoke about his bond with Jennifer and said, "We bonded since our very first shot. We gave it right in the first take itself and it seemed seamless. Till now, whatever scenes we have done, the makers have really liked it." When asked if he learnt anything from Jennifer so far given that she has been around in the industry for the longest time. Shivin smiled and added, "We think people who are a big star, they might have air, but Jennifer is so honest towards her work and everything. She is very sensitive, she is a wonderful human being."
Beyhadh 2 airs at 9 PM on Sony TV.
