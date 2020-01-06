EXCLUSIVE: Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya and Shivin Narang aka Rudra to kiss on the show?

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang aka Maya and Rudra of Beyhadh 2 will be sharing an intimate kiss onscreen. Read on.

Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has been garnering all the praises for its bold concept. The show strikes the right chord with the thrill it exudes amongst the audience. With Beyhadh 2, returns as the ever enchanting Maya and is a vision to behold. Her chemistry with Shivin Narang as Rudra is only growing on people and to add to it, the makers have planned something to heat up the screens.

From what we have learnt, Jennifer and Shivin aka Maya and Rudra will be seen sharing an intimate scene in the upcoming episode. The two will share a liplock on Television which is sure to leave the hearts of the fans accelerating. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7) on Dec 26, 2019 at 5:40am PST

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivin spoke about his bond with Jennifer and said, "We bonded since our very first shot. We gave it right in the first take itself and it seemed seamless. Till now, whatever scenes we have done, the makers have really liked it." When asked if he learnt anything from Jennifer so far given that she has been around in the industry for the longest time. Shivin smiled and added, "We think people who are a big star, they might have air, but Jennifer is so honest towards her work and everything. She is very sensitive, she is a wonderful human being."

Beyhadh 2 airs at 9 PM on Sony TV.

