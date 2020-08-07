EXCLUSIVE: Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang OPENS UP on his lockdown birthday plans, teenage celebrations and more

Shivin Narang is celebrating his birthday today (August 7, 2020) opened up on his plans for the special day, reminisced his teenage birthday celebrations, and his birthday resolutions. Read on.

The entertainment industry is filled with handsome actors. But, if there's one actor who has mesmerized everyone with his cute yet hot looks, it has to be Shivin Narang. Shivin is a charmer. With his expressive eyes, infectious smile, and friendly personality, the young star has made a special place in the hearts of people. Last seen as Rudra in Beyhadh 2 opposite , Shivin has raised the bar for himself, when it comes to nailing the character onscreen.

While we've been missing the handsome hunk on screen, to spread his magic, today is a special day for him. The actor is celebrating his birthday today (August 7, 2020). Yes, it is Shivin's 'Happy wala birthday,' and the birthday boy got into a candid chat with us revealing his plans for the special day, reminiscing his teenage celebrations, birthday resolutions, and more. Like many, this year Shivin also has to skip the grand birthday bash, owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Much to Shivin's disappointment, he had ordered some gifts for himself, but to sheer bad luck, the delivery got canceled. However, the actor is expecting his parents and pals to pamper him with special surprises making him feel extra loved. 'I had ordered some gifts to treat myself but it got canceled. The company said it got delayed and canceled. But let's see I am sure mom-dad and my friends will give me some gifts. I am going to treat myself with a cake though.'

Birthday's are indeed special but as one grows up, we tend to celebrate things differently. Ask Shivin if there's a difference between his teenage birthday celebration and now, the handsome hunk got nostalgic. 'I remember as a teenager I used to be excited about my birthday, but now I am in Mumbai and working, obviously it feels really very great and I am grateful that God has given me one more year in life.'

'There are lots of wishes coming through from my friends and family and fans, and sometimes I don't know how to react and reply back to everyone. There are also so many gifts coming in from my fans. It's a great feeling which I cannot express in words. I am just thankful and have a feeling of gratitude for all that God has given me,' Shivin shared.

When asked if he has an interesting birthday story to reveal, Shivin said, 'I don't have a 'Bahubali' kind of birth story, but yes, I have been told by my parents that I was born at a very lucky time. The alignment of the stars was unique and I brought luck and prosperity to my family.'

Lastly revealing how he's going to ring in this unique lockdown birthday, the dashing star said, 'Usually, all my birthdays are working birthdays, last year I was in Bulgaria, and even before that I was working. This year, as we all are at home because there is a lockdown in Mumbai, so I will be home with my family. Some friends will come over. Let's see it's still a surprise, I don't know much about it.'

Here's a sneek peak in Shivin's birthday cake:

Well, fans will be eagerly waiting for some goofy, and fun-filled pictures from Shivin's birthday celebration. Here's wishing the charmer a very Happy Birthday!

