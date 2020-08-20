EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon clarifies, 'NOT quitting the show for Bigg Boss 14'

Saumya Tandon has decided to not renew her contract for the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress clarifies that she is not quitting the show for Bigg Boss 14 and confirmed she has been approached.

For months now it was being speculated that Saumya Tandon will make an exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Today, in an interview with TOI, Saumya confirmed that she won't be renewing her contract and Friday is her last day of shoot. While Saumya has cited that she wants to move on to pick up better projects in future, we hear that Saumya has also been approached for Bigg Boss 14 and she is seriously considering it.

A source reveals to us, "Saumya has been approached for Bigg Boss 14 this year and the actress is still in the process of discussion but has shown interest in doing the reality show this year." Saumya had been popular for playing the role of Anita Bhabhi on the show which also stars Shubhangi Atre. The actress had been pretty vocal about being a little skeptical about resuming the shooting amid COVID 19 scare.

We reached out to Saumya who confirmed about being approached but maintained that she is not planning to take up the show. "I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But my reason to quit BGPH is definitely not Bigg Boss. It was a very premeditated decision and has nothing to do with Bigg Boss. But, I am not doing BB, I don't see myself doing it. I don't think it is for me".

On a lighter note, I reject myself from the list of BB contestants; don't see myself doing it Saumya Tandon

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon CONFIRMS quitting the show; REVEALS tomorrow is her last day at shoot

She hilariously added, "I don't think I am capable of that good content or the content they want. Considering that I fire myself from their list (laughs), on a lighter note. On a serious note, I don't think the show is meant for me."

About her exit from the show, Saumya also mentioned that she is very thankful to her producer Binaifer Kohli who had been very supportive of her decision. Kohli too responded and said that they will Saumya. "Saumya is one of my most loved favourites. Extremely professional and a pleasure to work with. As and when we stop working on this show for various reasons, I wish her the best and look forward to working with her again. She was a happy part of my working family for many years and now my friend too," Binaifer Kohli said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×