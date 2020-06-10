EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubangi Atre CONFIRMS got a call for Bigg Boss 14: Can't ditch my show

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shubhangi Atre told us that she was approached for Bigg Boss 14 but she is not keen to take it up for this reason.

Bigg Boss 13 was a massive success this year and there is no doubt about that. The channel has already started approaching potential contestants for the next season and one of the names that popped up was Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre. Shubangi has worked with previous Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde in the same show. Shubhangi confirmed to us exclusively that she did get the call but she won't be doing it.

She said, "Yes, I have got a call for Bigg Boss but I'm not available for it as of now... I'm already committed to Bhabiji, and I cannot ditch my producers and channel at any cost. And the second thing I cannot fight and abuse at least for now I am not prepared for such show... future I don't know." Well, that's about it then. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain might resume shoot anytime soon now with the permissions being granted by the Maharashtra Government.

Bhabiji actress Saumya Tandon, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on the guidelines to resume the shoot. "In those lists of rules, I still can't find a rule which asks that everyone should be mandatorily checked for COVID. I am worried about that because the networks and the producers won't be on the ground working, we are the ones who are actually on the first line of fire. COVID 19 is an asymptomatic disease, anybody can carry the virus in their body and show symptoms later. So testing them for the same should be done. Secondly, we need someone to monitor if the rules are being followed or not," she said.

