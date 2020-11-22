EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh, Haarsh charged under sec 27 of NDPS Act; Punishment could include a year imprisonment

After Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's arrest, Pinkvilla has learned that the couple has been charged under 27 of NDPS Act. We also hear that the duo has moved to the court for bail.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were taken into custody in connection with drugs usage by anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau. While Bharti was arrested on Saturday, the 33-year-old screenwriter, producer and TV personality was taken into custody after he was questioned for 15 hours by NCB. It was also reported that the couple has now been sent to judicial custody until 4 December. Amid these developments, there were reports suggested Haarsh has been charged for financing drugs.

However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Haarsh has been charged for consumption of drugs, under 27 of NDPS Act. If proven guilty, the couple could face a punishment of one-year imprisonment or Rs 10,000 fine. We asked NCB Zonal officer Sameer Wankhede if there are any other television celebrities under the scanner. Wankhede said, "It could be part of the investigation but we are a very professional agency and don't go hearsay having said nothing can be ruled out."

As for Bharti and Haarsh, it was reported that they will remain in judicial custody for 14 days. However, we now hear that the couple has moved to a court, seeking bail. Bharti and Haarsh's bail plea hearing takes place tomorrow. For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh were taken into custody after NCB raided the couple's home in Mumbai and found a "small quantity of cannabis". The officials found 86.5 grams of marijuana at their apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. They were taken into custody for questioning where they reportedly admitted to consumption. They were eventually arrested.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: NCB confirms Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's staff is being questioned after couple's arrest

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×