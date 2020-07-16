  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh on resuming IBD shoot: Didn't think we could do it with NO audience but it went well

Bharti Singh, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on her first day of shoot for India's Best Dancer. She says it went all well. Read.
Mumbai
Bharti Singh has resumed shooting for India's Best Dancer along with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The duo was excited and nervous to get on a stage after four months but it "was very good," Bharti tells us. In an exclusive chat, Bharti reveals that she had a very good time on sets as all precautionary measures were being followed which was very reassuring. She quipped how it took her more than 10 minutes to reach stage from her vanity due to all the measures being undertaken. 

She said, "It has been very good. The first day was so good, it felt nice to be on stage after so many months. All the precautionary measures are being taken. Imagine it took me 10 minutes to move from my vanity to the stage because footprint lines were made to maintain social distancing. Temperatures and oximeters are checked. There is a tunnel made for sanitiser and we are asked to fill a form wherein there is a checklist to ascertain if we are not coming from the red zone or if we have any health issues."

"Even in the vanity room, only one person was allowed with us. If makeup is being done, hair is asked to sit out and vice versa. Packed food was given to everyone, hygiene was the utmost priority. Everyone was in a mask and were maintaining distance which gave me relief. Thoda tension-free hui main," she exclaimed. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also shared how initially, they weren't sure how they will be able to pull off with a small crew but all went well. "We are working with a small crew, I think now we have to work like this for some time and defeat Coronavirus. We did not think that we would be able to pull this off with a small crew and no audience but we got appreciated that we managed despite all of this," she stressed.

