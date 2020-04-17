EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra says he is willing to do Nach Baliye with Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been in the news for the longest time now and well, here's another reason why he is making it to the headlines.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the finest seasons so far in terms of the numbers it garnered. In fact, Bigg Boss also went on to get an extension given the way the show was being received by the fans. 's reality show has always brought in loads of popularity followed by opportunities for contestants and well, it looks like Paras Chhabra is definitely one of them. Paras' journey inside the house has been rather interesting with its own set of ups and down, however, he eventually came out as a winner when he decided to take the suitcase of money and come out.

Meanwhile, the actor was soon seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Shehnaaz Gill, however, the lockdown resulted in the show going off-air before its time. But as it turns out, Paras was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi while in the house, and well, if and when it happens, it will definitely be an interesting watch. Meanwhile, there have been these reports about Paras and co-contestant and good friend Mahira Sharma being approached for Nach Baliye, however, as it turns out, that is not true.

However, we did ask Paras if he would be willing to do the show with Mahira if offered and he said he would love to do it. Although he did add how everything is only going to happen after the lockdown so right now, that is what the wait is about. Meanwhile, the duo have a movie together, but the lockdown has put that on hold as well, but the actor said that it will happen when things are right.

What do you have to say about it? Drop your comments below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×