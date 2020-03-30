EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra on Shehnaaz Gill, Akanksha Puri & the Coronavirus lockdown

Paras Chhabra gets talking about the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and his plans right now, about constant statements from Akanksha Puri, and more. Read on to know what did he say.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra seems to be back in the news, this time due to ex Akanksha Puri. Time and again, both of them have got talking about each other, both during and post the show. Ask him about the current situation and how a new statement seems to take over the internet every now and then, the actor quizzes, "Honestly, I don't know what is happening and now, I have reached a point where I don't want to comment anything about her because she is now a closed chapter. Such a serious situation is going on right now, it is only important that everyone takes care of themselves and maintain positivity."

Ask him if he thinks that the timing of their breakup has lead to things going out of proportion, he says, "I have cleared things every time, be it when Salman sir told me or when Rajat Sharma came to the Bigg Boss 13 house, and of course, even during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is no point in constantly giving out explanations because I will say something and then more things will come in from the other side, so it will be better if we both don't talk about each other and people are free to believe what they want."

He also revealed what has he been doing during the Coronavirus lockdown, he says, "There isn't a lot of work to do at home but we are taking care of things. I tend to sleep late and that leads to getting up late as well, I speak to Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, , Devoleena Bhattacharjee on video call time and again. Now I am just waiting for things to end so that I can go meet them and of course, it has been a long time that I have been stuck at home, it has been 7 months now. Also, this is the time to enjoy the fame I have received. There were films, series, and so many other things in line but everything has come to a halt. But it is okay, this is also the time to give both health and mind sufficient rest."

Not just Akansha, there is also a statement of his about Shehnaaz Gill that has come to everyone's attention, however, he simply said he is not interested in talking about anyone right now.

Credits :Pinkvilla

