EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala on people speculating pregnancy: I found it really funny

Recently, one of Shefali Jariwala's throwback photo garnered quite a lot of attention as people began speculating that she is pregnant, however, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant couldn't help but find it rather funny.

Bigg Boss is one reality show that always seems to put people under the radar and while there is so much that has been happening post the latest season of Bigg Boss, contestant Shefali Jariwala has been in the news for something that she cannot stop laughing about. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant had shared a throwback photo with husband Parag Tyagi and soon, it lead to people asking her if she is pregnant. While it clearly was an old photo, the actress actually went on to reply to some of the comments mentioning how she simply overate.

Ask her about the reply and how it was rather amusing, she says, "I couldn't stop laughing too. I don't know where did they see a bump in the picture, it is a very old picture, must be like a year old or something and it was right after my cousin's engagement and I had eaten a lot and people were like oh she is pregnant." She added, "Look, I wish I was and I am not someone who hides things, but at this point, I had just overeating. That bump that you see is just food and it was just very funny for me and then the next day there were all these speculations. I am like I have been posting pictures every day, and you don't see a bump there. Anyway, I always reply to people on Instagram, people who are civil, so that is why those comments.

Well, as is now clear, it was just an old photo and she had 'overeaten.' Meanwhile, Shefali has been constantly sharing updates on her social media on what has she been up to and how she has been spending her time in quarantine.

Credits :Pinkvilla

