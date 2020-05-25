EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill: People might forget me as the craze is short lived

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been doing well for herself post the show and even after all this time, she continues to be loved by her fans. We got in touch with her about work and her plan going forward, and here's what she had to say.

Shehnaaz Gill has definitely had one of the finest journeys in the Bigg Boss 13 house and while she continues to receive a lot of love for her stint in the show, she has been working constantly, trying to entertain her fans and also, doing quality work. She was seen in a music video with Sidharth Shukla and later, also featured in a video with Jassie Gill. We recently got in touch with the singer and got talking to her about work, the fear of people forgetting her, and some more.

Ask her about the kind of work she wants to do going ahead, she says, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do."

She also spoke about how things haven't been how she would have thought of them to be after Bigg Boss given the lockdown. She says, "People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon, because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don't like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don't have any plan."

Credits :Pinkvilla

