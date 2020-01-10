EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13: Did Paras Chhabra clarify that he is only using Mahira Sharma for publicity to gf Aka

Bigg Boss 13 is a month away from its finale and we have an extremelty juicy and exclusive gossip about Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness on the show. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news for all the good and bad reasons, latter being at the forefront. The reality show hosted by is over a month away from its finale and with that the contestants have already pulled in their socks to deliver their best. Paras Chhabra, who has been thriving on his love angles inside, be it Shehnaaz Gill or Mahira Sharma, has obviously upset his girlfriend Akansha Puri outside. However, Puri still continues to support him. But, now we have found a juicy gossip exclusively for fans. A reliable source reveals to Pinkvilla that Paras has apparently sent a letter to Puri explaining why he is doing what he is doing inside and that there is no truth to what she is seeing.

The source reveals, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.” Since the beginning of the show, we have seen Paras trying to develop a love connection with either Mahira or Shehnaaz. He even went to the extend of saying that his girlfriend outside is clingy and he has been trying to break up with her for the longest time.

Recently, Mahira even had a hickey on her neck which left everyone in the house teasing her. A while back, she was seen biting Paras which had left Akansha fuming too. Paras had earlier clarified that he will go to any extent to win the show because that is prime motive. Mahira’s mother, on the other hand, recently took a dig at saying that soon her bedroom secrets will be out too. Desai’s mom had a sharp counter to that. We wonder if Puri would be able to trust Chhabra at all post the show is over.

