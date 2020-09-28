EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma complete a year of friendship: We are best pals

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma open up on completing a year of friendship. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 last year.

Bigg Boss 13 brought Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma together and their friendship since then has been tight. The duo met on the show and was even rumoured to be dating. However, the two have always maintained that they are good friends and nothing else. Their chemistry on screen is widely appreciated but it is their offscreen bond which takes the cake. Today they celebrate their friend anniversary. It was today last year that they met in Bigg Boss and grew fond of each other eventually.

About the same, Mahira told us, “Paras is the best thing that happened to me in Bigg Boss. We fought for each other, stood by each other and supported each other through out Bigg Boss. Most of the relationships end post the show, I am glad ours didn’t. One year and many more to come. We do meet friends but one of them always remains your BFF and paras and I are the best pals." On the other hand, Paras added, “Mahira is one of the most genuine people I have ever met."

"Bigg boss would have been impossible without her support. People usually compliment our chemistry on screen, it is only because we are best friends first then co workers. It is indeed a special day for me. Calls for a celebration. I met one of the best friends of my life and looking forward to our friendship to grow every year" shared Paras.

They also cheered to their ever lasting friendship and many more milestones to achieve together.

Credits :Pinkvilla

