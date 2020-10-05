EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin reveals everything she does in a day; watch video

In this exclusive video, the BB 14 contestant talks about her daily schedule and what keeps her busy outside the house.

Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house this year as a contestant, after making an appearance last year in support of Sidharth Shukla. Before she walked inside the house of terror to get locked up for the next 105 days, we caught up with Jasmin who revealed everything she does in a day.

From the time she wakes up to the time she goes to bed, Jasmin talks about it all. How does she spend a regular day outside the Bigg Boss house? She talks about it all in this exclusive video with Pinkvilla. Her day has a lot of boxing, exercise and yoga classes, along with making sure she eats well throughout the day.

While she claims that she usually likes having sabudana khichdi or poha for breakfast, her lunch is usually normal with some rice and chicken curry or mutton curry. For dinner, she usually prefers simple ghar ka khana again. "If IO have had non veg during the day, I would just have vegetarian at night, maybe some rajma chawal." Jasmin has been locked up inside the house and on the first day itself, she was seen breaking down. After a big argument with Nikki Tamboli over the distribution of work, Jasmin started crying and and Sidharth Shukla calmed her down eventually. Incidentally, last year too, she made an appearance as a guest on Bigg Boss 13 where she made her good friend Siddharth's team win the task.

