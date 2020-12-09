EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's brother on aggression, actor sharing childhood trauma, bond with Pavitra

From his love angle with Pavitra Punia to his obsession for tasks and the recent revelation of his childhood trauma which left us gutted, Eijaz has been leaving a noted impression. We spoke to his brother Imran Khan recently who was all hearts for his brother's journey.

Eijaz Khan is currently one of the top contenders for Bigg Boss 14. The actor who started in music videos has come a long way to becoming a superstar on Television. Known for his aggression on the reality show, Eijaz's journey inside has been quite an interesting one. From his love angle with Pavitra Punia to his obsession for tasks and the recent revelation of his childhood trauma which left us gutted, Eijaz has been leaving a noted impression. We spoke to his brother Imran Khan recently who was all hearts for his brother's journey. Over to him:

Eijaz recently opened up on his childhood trauma which as audience as well was very difficult to watch. It is excruciatingly difficult to open up on something like that. Were you aware of this? Did it break your heart as well?

Every time Eijaz breaks down, it’s hard to watch for me and my sister. But he’s tough and we know he’ll overcome things, like always. It was tough to hear and watch him in pain when he spoke about his childhood trauma recently. It was heartbreaking for us, but he’s a tough guy.

Eijaz’s relationship with Pavitra garnered lot of eyeballs. Your comments?

My brother has a very big heart. He’s extremely compassionate and understanding. He’s easy to love, because he’s very generous with his affections. I was happy to see that he had good support.

Eijaz and Kavita’s fight is something no one will forget. Kavita hit a wrong nerve during that episode when she spoke about sending food for Eijaz whilst he dealt with lows. Did the revelation hurt you too?

A lot has been said on the subject already and I don’t have much to add to it. It’s unfortunate that things turned out that way on the show. I hope that both of them can bury their differences, carry on with their lives and be friends at some point.

Throughout the season, it is being seen that Eijaz is obsessed with winning the game. Do you feel the same? What is the reason behind it?

Eijaz is a very disciplined and focused person. If he’s decided to give his best to the show, he’s going to do that. It’s his commitment to the show and a lot of people tend to misunderstand that as his obsession. He’s passionate about everything he takes up and that’s what he’s doing. He’s just giving it his best.

Another complain a lot of people have is that throughout the season, Eijaz has been making different rule for different things. People feel he is using a sympathy and victim card. Your comments?

He’s always fair and does what he feels is fair. Interpretations for rules are subjective and I can clearly see that he does what he feels fit. He just follows his heart.

Eijaz and Jaan’s bond also turned kaput by the end. Your comments

I don’t agree that their bond has gone kaput. The game may have driven them in different directions but from how I know Eijaz, he loves his friends and his people. Jaan and Eijaz’s bond is going to last forever.

Eijaz is the first finalist of the show. How does it feel as a brother? What according to you worked for Eijaz?

I’m extremely proud of him. His journey through the show has been amazing. He deserves every bit of being a finalist. In spite of all the pressures and stress, he’s held his ground and been dedicated, fair and committed. He’s been honest and he deserves to be a finalist. I miss him and I’m extremely proud of him.

