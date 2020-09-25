EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Gautam Gulati was also supposed to join Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Siddharth Shukla

We hear that Gautam Gulati was approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 like other former contestants and he was quite keen to take up the opportunity.

Bigg Boss 14 is round the corner and it's that time of the year again. People are keenly interested in knowing how the makers of the controversial reality show change the format of their game, to suit COVID 19 outbreak in the country. While we have already informed you that this year, BB14 will see a lot of twists and turns in the game, right from the very beginning, Pinkvilla also revealed how several ex-contestants will be seen going inside to play the game along with the celebrities.

The three former Bigg Boss contestants who will be joining this year's players are Gauahar Khan, and Siddharth Shukla. While it's not known what the plan is, a source tells us, "They will stay inside the house for the first two weeks. It's only after these two weeks that the whole format will again change. They will be the ones who will be executing the tasks and the plans."

But that's not all. We heard that there would have been a fourth contestant joining the panel too. The source informs, "Gautam Gulati was also offered to be part of Bigg Boss 14. He happens to be one of the most loved and famous contestants of the reality show and the makers were also keen on getting him on board for this season. Although Gautam showed his interest, he had to eventually turn it down, since the show got pushed and the new dates clashed with a film shoot that he's committed to."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu introduced as FIRST contestant; Salman Khan appoints Sidharth Shukla as his guide

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×