EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Grand premiere with Salman Khan already shot; contestants to directly enter house?

We have an interesting update for all the Bigg Boss fans as the 14th season is a week away from premiering. Read now.

The excitement around Bigg Boss 14 is already palpable. The reality show is back with its 14th season and the tentative list of contestants include Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol. With curiosity piqued, we have another exclusive and interesting update for you. We already know that Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli have already shot for their respective performances for the grand premiere.

A source, however, reveals, "A few of the contestants have already shot for their performances for the grand premiere before they were quarantined at a hotel near Film City. The contestants also shot for their one on one introduction with and will now directly enter the house on the decided day. They will be tested for COVID 19 before they enter the house." The source added, "Most of the shoot for the premiere is already done. Ditching the grand entry like every year, this time contestants will have a rather low key entry keeping all the precautions in mind."

"While shooting for their respective performances, the contestants were made to wear huge masks from their distance from the set to vanity. The timing of the performances was worked upon tactfully to avoid any bump ins," the source shared. However, since a few contestants were signed in later, the possibility of Salman shooting for another day is there. Anyway, in all likability, he will be shooting everything virtually.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14 this year? Let us know.

