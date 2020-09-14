EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu & others to be put in quarantine from THIS date
Bigg Boss 14 has been creating all the buzz, for many reasons. Firstly, the show which was supposed to go on air in September itself got postponed due to unforeseen reasons and will now have its grand premiere on October 3. The promo for the same featuring Salman Khan is OUT. There were even speculations if Salman will be dropped from the season as the host given all the controversies around him but well, the promo has definitely sealed everyone's lips.
Now, a source close to the development informs us that the celebrities will be put under quarantine starting September 20 or August 21 till the time they enter the BB house on October 3. All the medical and safety precautions will be taken before the contestants enter the house. Confirmed list of contestants, according to sources include Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Shanu, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni. There are also 4 YouTubers who will be entering the house. Apparently, the YouTubers are already put up in a hotel in Mumbai for quarantine as they had to travel from Delhi to Mumbai for the same.
Salman will be shooting for the grand premiere slightly earlier. The BB house is set in Film City for the second time in the row. The show will air at 10:30 during the week and 9 PM during weekends, according to the promo. Salman has promised that 'ab scene paltega' with the new season.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Wont be watching bb this time just becoz of Salman
