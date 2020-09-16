  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma will also enter the house for a task; Here's the twist

According to sources, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame will enter the 14th season as well in a new twist this season. Read.
90602 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 has already started to create a lot of buzz. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is known for its entertainment factor and of course, its numerous controversies. We had earlier reported that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla might enter the house for a few weeks for a task and later it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill might also enter the house, which she has denied. However, sources inform us that a few former contestants will definitely enter the house. In fact, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are also in talks for the same.

A source informed, "Bigg Boss 14 will see former contestants coming in support of this season contestants and to participate in a task. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill along with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma are also in talks for the same. The former contestants will enter the house at different moments and weeks and will be spread out efficiently to ensure the necessary buzz is there." Among other contestants who are finalised, it is being said that Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan have been signed on dotted lines and will be put in quarantine from September 20. 

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14: Report

Bigg Boss 14, as Salman Khan has promised, will be an answer to 2020, which has so far been in lockdown in the view of Coronavirus pandemic. The show will premiere from October 3.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ugh not these two please. Can't even. Those few ppl watching would also boycott lol

