EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla get a WHOPPING amount for their stay inside?

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to commence in a few days from today. The reality show will see a new set of celebrities including the likes of Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia among others as per the buzz. The only real life couple to reportedly enter the house this season is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are sure to win hearts with their individual personalities and camaraderie together. However, a source exclusively revealed to us a few inside details.

"Rubina was earlier approached to do Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki on Star Bharat. Her look test for the show had gone very well but due to other reasons and as she was considering Bigg Boss offer, Paridhi Sharma was signed in for the said role. After much deliberation and discussion, especially since this year both Rubina and Abhinav were offered to enter the show as a couple (remember: Bhakhtyar and Tanaaz), the couple gave their confirmation much later."

As per sources, Rubina and Abhinav have been signed in for a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay. Given Rubina's vibrant nature and Abhinav's calmness, one can expect the couple to stir up the entertainment quotient like never before.

Rubina and Abhinav got married two years back and had been vacationing in Himachal Pradesh for the last few months. Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14 which will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekend.

