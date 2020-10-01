  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla get a WHOPPING amount for their stay inside?

Sources reveal that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are getting a whopping amount to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a couple. Read.
63520 reads Mumbai
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to enter Bigg Boss 14EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla get a WHOPPING amount for their stay inside?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to commence in a few days from today. The reality show will see a new set of celebrities including the likes of Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia among others as per the buzz. The only real life couple to reportedly enter the house this season is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are sure to win hearts with their individual personalities and camaraderie together. However, a source exclusively revealed to us a few inside details. 

"Rubina was earlier approached to do Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki on Star Bharat. Her look test for the show had gone very well but due to other reasons and as she was considering Bigg Boss offer, Paridhi Sharma was signed in for the said role. After much deliberation and discussion, especially since this year both Rubina and Abhinav were offered to enter the show as a couple (remember: Bhakhtyar and Tanaaz), the couple gave their confirmation much later."

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik's ROMANTIC pics prove they are head over heels in love

As per sources, Rubina and Abhinav have been signed in for a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay. Given Rubina's vibrant nature and Abhinav's calmness, one can expect the couple to stir up the entertainment quotient like never before. 

Rubina and Abhinav got married two years back and had been vacationing in Himachal Pradesh for the last few months. Are you excited for Bigg Boss 14 which will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekend.

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anonymous 24 minutes ago

scrap the pathetic show with a druggie host

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement