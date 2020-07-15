  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show won't have contestants with international travel history this year

In the view of COVID 19 situation, Bigg Boss 14 makers to not have any contestant who has had an international travel history this year. Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena among others reportedly been approached.
Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 02:09 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's show won't have contestants with international travel history this year
Salman Khan will be back with his reality show Bigg Boss 14 in September 2020. The superstar's team was in talks with the channel in the last few weeks and they have finally agreed on the season. Among many other things, Pinkvilla has learnt that Salman Khan's show won't have any contestant who has international travel history for this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken to ensure the supreme safety of all the contestants. 

Rajeev Sen, Shubhangi Atre among others also got a call for the season, but they said that they had to turn down the offer. We had earlier reported that Mahika Sharma had also received the call for the show but sources revealed that she was later told that this year they will not take the discussion forward. Even Tiktokers and social media influencers are being considered, according to the buzz. Not just that, another source revealed that the auditions happened over virtual calls and the channel is considering having Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, among others this time inside the house. We wonder how things will roll out for them. 

Salman is expected to shoot the promo from his Panvel farmhouse itself in a few weeks from now. The lockdown will be a major highlight in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, if reports are anything to go by. The rules will be influenced by the new social distancing rule. In fact, chances are that the tagline of the season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’.

Credits :Pinkvilla

