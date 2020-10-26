EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14 Wild Card Kavita Kaushik on Eijaz and Pavitra copying Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Given the circumstances, Kavita Kaushik in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla told Pinkvilla that she felt that this is year she should try Bigg Boss and keep her apprehensions at bay.

The Dabangg Chandramukhi Chautela aka Kavita Kaushik has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house after three weeks. The actress, who has been around for close to two decades, had refused BB offer for the longest time but with 2020 scene has definitely turned around. Given the circumstances, Kavita tells us that she felt that this is year she should try BB and keep her apprehensions at bay. She also spoke about what she feels is not working for the show and contestants trying to copy Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz whose clash audience enjoyed last season. Over to her:

We know you had been denying Bigg Boss' offer for the longest time. What made you say yes this time?

The very fact that we are living in 2020 where the unthinkable is happening. So, I thought if there was any year I should do Bigg Boss, then it is this year. On a serious note, the world has changed so much, when I started acting, we were jhalle, today people are so groomed. With the uncertainty of the future because of the pandemic and I was so bored at home, I was like I am being rigid for no reason. I was apprehensive because of the fights but then it is such a tempting show, with high TRP with good budgets even at this time when there is no work. I got to think and introspect too much during this time.

I felt as an actor, I felt I had nothing new to offer. There was complacency in my mind, which is not right. I also felt that saying no to work during pandemic when people are losing job is ungrateful. The only apprehension I had was there will be fights but then I thought, let's see, they won't kill me, right? (Laughs)

Do you think you have an advantage over others because you are entering as a wild card?

I don't think so because equations change every day. I have seen personalities change by the end of the season. So many things happen. In fact, I feel what is lacking in this season is that everyone has preempted their roles. Everyone is too over-prepared, they are copying the previous contestants, that oh Sidharth's aggression worked, so lets recreate that. But that is wrong thing because that was his or her style but you are different.

From this season, whom do you enjoy watching?

Abhinav Shukla, I think everyone is doing what we have already seen. Even in recent episodes the way Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia standing face to face with each other, I felt they were copying Sidharth and Asim. I felt either they should break into a kiss or hug each other that would have been different. But honestly, it looks like they are copying Sidharth and Asim. I feel the season should be interesting and new.

Bigg Boss is Bigg Boss is because of the seasons and not because of contestants. The show is bigger than its contestants.

