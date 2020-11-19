EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni's sis on Jasmin Bhasin & her brother's relationship: They are JUST friends

We spoke to Aly Goni' sister Ilham Goni about her brother's game inside, rumours of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly's relationship and more. Read on.

Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card and has been changing the dynamics inside the house. The actor shares a great bond with Jasmin Bhasin and has been strategizing and making the game interesting with his acts. We spoke to his sister Ilham Goni about her brother's game inside, rumours of Jasmin and Aly's relationship and more. Excerpts below:

Do you see the game change inside with Aly's entry?

Definitely. I feel the game has changed, the strategies, the plans, Aly is that kind of a person who lightens up the entire thing. I was pretty sure he will change the dynamics inside. He is what he is, what you see on the show. He is doing amazing.

A week inside the house, we saw Aly have an explosion of sorts after being locked in a glass wall. What did you think of that?

Aly is short tempered, it is his weakness. We knew it already and he was very skeptical about it even before he took up the show. But then we knew that somewhere he will get triggered and that aggressive side will come out. it was expected that he will get irritated. Even in real life, he is like that.

While Aly and Jasmin have always claimed to be good friends, many feel it is more than that. Your comment?

Aly and Jasmin, they share an amazing bond. for some people, it is difficult to understand and I can see that on social media that people are suspecting that they are more than friends but there is nothing like that. I have seen them for three years now and been there and it is a very special bond they share. They have a great understanding, so right now, I know and i am sure about it that it is just friendship and it is a beautiful. whatever happens inside, it will never affect their friendship, their bond is way beyond that. They have a different attachment when it comes to their relationship. She is calm, he is angry. She is emotional, it is a balance and they balance each other very well.

Aly has entered as a wild card now and according to the history of BB, none of the wild cards have ever won. Were you apprehensive about that?

We all know that he was going to enter from the very beginning but because of the prior commitments, he had said no. Then, after that there was a lot of push from the channel too given the kind of person and character he is. He was in Jammu when conversations were on with the channel. We also supported him, we encouraged him to go because we could also see that there was nothing happening on the show and there was not enough masala. The kind of person Aly is we were sure he will spice up things inside. Even he was skeptical about entering as a wild card but then the Jasmin episode happened where she got emotional and lost. This thing triggered Aly and added up to hai resolve to enter. He had to do the show, if not this time, then later. After Jasmin’s breakdown, he just decided to go.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni: IMPOSSIBLE to separate Jasmin & me; Reveals if Bhasin is Rubina’s ‘puppet’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×