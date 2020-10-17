EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan: Was told can't be given 'handicap advantage' post dislocating shoulder

Sharing about the pain he had to endure after sustaining injuries, Eijaz Khan, who is currently in Bigg Boss 14, told us that after these injuries, he realised that once one makes up their mind, they can come out of anything. Read.

Eijaz Khan is currently impressing everyone with his performance inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor, who rose to fame as Kavya in Kkavyanjali and Kahin Toh Hoga, has had his share of struggles and ups. Amid other things, Eijaz has sustained many physical injuries starting with his left shoulder getting dislocated during a film shoot followed by his right shoulder dislocation to name a few. Sharing about the pain he had to endure during this period, Eijaz told us that after these injuries, he realised that once one makes up their mind, they can come out of anything. He also revealed about being told hurtful things after he hurt his shoulder before the launch of Jhalak Dikkhla Ja, a reality show he was going to participate in.

"I think the most challenging was I injured my shoulders twice. At that time, we did not have access to internet or anything, there was a time when my surgery did not go well, it did not get reset properly and 16 days after that, I again injured by shoulder. For year and a half, my shoulder was dislocated. Surprisingly, I never lost hope. There was a lot of self doubt, self introspection, breaking of my beliefs, at that time life was very simple. I used to stay in a small apartment in Bandra and I worked a lot on the injury and would force myself to function. I would cry and scream in pain. It took me a year and a half to come back," he recounted and added, "But the injury taught me that you can come back from anything if you make up your mind. After that whatever injuries I sustained, it was a piece of cake."

When asked if anything nasty was said to him because of this, Eijaz opened up, "Yes, there has been. I was supposed to a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja. Three days before the launch, I was doing lift with the girl and she left her core, my finger dislocated and she fell on my shoulder, I just kept telling myself to keep breathing. I am a dancer, my left shoulder was already hurt and now even the right shoulder. There were people who said that 'we cannot give you handicap advantage; we are not running a special need dance show.' That hurt me because it happened during rehearsal for their show. I did feel bad but I came back stronger."

