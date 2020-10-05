EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Nishant Malkhani: If Gia Manek enters, fans will see good friendship NOT love angle
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Nishant Singh Malkhani is one of the most promising contestants inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor was earlier said to enter the house with rumoured girlfriend Gia Manek. However, a source informed us that Gia's deal with the makers did not go through as she was not happy with the money offered to her. But, before Nishant entered the house, we got talking to him, and asked if Gia enters, what will the audience get to witness as there are rumours of their love angle? To this, he laughed.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?
Nishant during the grand premiere tried his level best to woo Sara Gurpal as part of Salman Khan's task. He was put in the rejected list contestants by the seniors. Speaking about his reason to enter the house, Nishant mentioned that he wants people to discover the real Nishant and not just his characters.