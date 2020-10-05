EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Nishant Malkhani: If Gia Manek enters, fans will see good friendship NOT love angle

Nishant Singh Malkhani and Gia Manek were rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house together but Gia pulled off last moment. Nishant opens up on his equation with her. Read.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Nishant Singh Malkhani is one of the most promising contestants inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor was earlier said to enter the house with rumoured girlfriend Gia Manek. However, a source informed us that Gia's deal with the makers did not go through as she was not happy with the money offered to her. But, before Nishant entered the house, we got talking to him, and asked if Gia enters, what will the audience get to witness as there are rumours of their love angle? To this, he laughed.

Nishant then added, "I don't know if Gia will enter the house or not. Gia is a very good friend of mine, we had gone on a tour together. We bonded very well but we are not those friends where we would discuss work. If Gia comes, they won't see any love angle but they will see a good friendship there." But, he did mention that he is open to finding love inside. "But yes, if I find a good chemistry with anyone inside, I would love to follow up. If I happen to find love inside, I would love to have that person in life," he shared.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishant Singh Malkhani (@nishantsinghm_official) on Oct 4, 2020 at 9:08pm PDT

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek to romance 'rumoured boyfriend' Nishant Malkani on the show?

Nishant during the grand premiere tried his level best to woo Sara Gurpal as part of 's task. He was put in the rejected list contestants by the seniors. Speaking about his reason to enter the house, Nishant mentioned that he wants people to discover the real Nishant and not just his characters.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×