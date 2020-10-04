EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla react to difficult situations that may crop on BB 14

TV's hottest couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla take the reaction challenge and tell us what they would do if Bigg Boss or the contestants put them in certain difficult situations on the show. Watch their exclusive video inside.

Television's hottest couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have now entered Bigg Boss 14 as contestants. But before they went and are now locked up inside the BB14 house, we caught up with the power couple and gave them fun Bigg Boss situations to react to.

Bigg Boss inadvertently puts the contestants in several situations that challenge their psyche level. From doing physical and mental tasks, to maintaining their calm, the creative team tests everyone's patience. And each year of Bigg Boss has shown us that the season is filled with fights, arguments, cheating, and so on. So we asked Abhinav and Rubina about how they will react to someone abusing them/their partner.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on foundation of her marriage with Abhinav Shukla: It WON'T be uprooted

Abhinav shares, "I have a collection of the choicest of abuses which he will get from me if they abuse her or push her." Rubina, on the other hand says, "If they abuse me, I have this theory of ek kaan se suno, ek kaan se nikalo. I'll ignore, but if they abuse him, they will have it from me." And what if someone tries to flirt with their partner? The couple laughed it off. Rubina tells us, "I'd be really happy because he's a desirable man. So healthy flirting is completely fine. Women go gaga all over him, and that makes me proud. It's good to see the honey bees around but they should also know I own the gem." Abhinav chides, "Then, I'll do this only after I'm out of the house."

Watch the video to find out what they had to say.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×