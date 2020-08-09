EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, David Dhawan, Vaibhavi Merchant in talks to turn judges for Nach Baliye 10?

According to our sources, the channel and Dharma is in talks with Bipasha Basu among others to be judge of Nach Baliye 10. Read.

This season of Nach Baliye will be produced by 's Dharma Productions. With this, Dharma will streamline into Television as well, just like productions. Nach Baliye 10 will reportedly premiere around the same time as Bigg Boss 2020 and while many couples from the television world are being approached, a little birdie informs us that Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu is in talks with the channel and production house to be one of the judges.

Source reveals, "Channel and the production are in talks, back and forth with Bipasha, David Dhawan and Vaibhavi Merchant to be the judges for the upcoming season. The talks are currently on, but nothing is confirmed as yet. Things might get locked next week." We tried reaching Bipasha's spokesperson and the channel and are yet to hear from them. We also tried reaching the director but he hasn't commented on it. Would you like to this trio judge your favourite celebrity dance reality show?

Meanwhile, the ninth season saw Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary bag the trophy. The season made several headlines for its unique theme of getting ex-flames and couples together. We had previously heard that the channel was a little skeptical about going ahead with this due to the nepotism debate but looks like things have been resolved.

Also Read: Nach Baliye 10: Karan Johar to produce the dance reality show? Here's when it may launch

Nach Baliye has been one of the most popular dance reality shows. The show is likely to air from September and will face tough competition.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×