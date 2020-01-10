EXCLUSIVE: Birthday girl Drashti Dhami's mother in law REVEALS she wants her to do positive role post Silsila

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Drashti Dhami's mother-in-law revealed that she watches every show of her and that Dhami has brought positive changes in the house. She also said that Drashti has no bad qualities at all. Read on.

Television's Madhubala turns a year older today. The actress, in a rare interview with Pinkvilla, was joined by her mother-in-law as she cut the cake and made her birthday wish. Not just that, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Drashti's mother-in-law revealed that she watches every show of her and that Dhami has brought positive changes in the house. She also said that Drashti has no bad qualities at all.

"After Drashti came to the house, we have all started having dinner together. She is all about eating together and uniting families. Earlier, we used to all eat at our leisure, in our bedrooms, but Drashti makes sure to bring everyone together," her mother-in-law revealed. When asked her which role of Drashti's did she enjoy the most, she said, "Geet. But, I have loved her in all her roles, be it Geet, Madhubala and even Nandini."

She added that after Silsila, she wants Drashti to do a positive role only. When asked why since even Nandini in Silsila wasn't really an antagonist, her mother-in-law added that the actress got a lot of flak for it and that's why she would prefer Drashti to do a positive character.

Drashti rose to fame with Dill Mill Gayye where she played Muskaan and went on to do Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, followed by Madhubala, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Silsila. Drashti is one of the most sought-after actresses of Indian television.

Here's wishing Drashti, a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More