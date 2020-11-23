  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Brahmarakshas 2’s Pearl V Puri: Losing a father is replaceable; I'm living for my mother now

Opening up on how he and his family are coping up with the loss of his father, Pearl V Puri shared with us, 'Everybody is coping up and trying to be normal. I have got my mother here for good. This is not something which is replaceable.'
Pearl V Puri on father's demise
Pearl V Puri is back on the small screens with the supernatural drama Brahmarakshas where he is seen alongside Nikki Sharma. The actor has previously been a part of the superhit franchise Naagin which had earned him a lot of praises. Pearl did Bepanah Pyaar after that which also did decently. Recently, in a jolting loss for the actor, his father passed away unexpectedly leaving Pearl in despair. The actor had shared an emotional post on Instagram post reliving his memories with his father. It was reported that Pearl was shooting for the show when he heard about the news and rushed back. 

Opening up on how he and his family are coping up with the loss, Pearl shared with us, “Everybody is coping up and trying to be normal. I have got my mother here for good. This is not something which is replaceable. I cannot say that I will take this much time to come out of this but this is going to stay. But now I am living for my mother. Whatever I am doing, i am doing for her. I want to make her proud.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He reiterated that he wished his father also gave him enough time to make him proud but now, he is only doing everything for his mother. “Before this, I was just running, but now I am doing it for my mother. I wanted to make my father proud too,” Pearl added sentimentally. 

Condolences to the family.

