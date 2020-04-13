EXCLUSIVE: Chahatt Khanna OPENS UP about her link up rumours with Mika Singh

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chahatt rubbished her link up and live in relationship rumours with Mika Singh.

Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh grabbed many eyeballs after a recent picture of them chilling together amid Coronavirus lockdown went viral. The duo made headlines after the actress posted a picture with the singer on her Instagram account. In the photo, the duo is seen standing close to it each other as they twin in black. She captioned the same with hashtag 'Quarantine Love.' Not only this, Chahatt was also seen sharing multiple pictures with Mika on her Insta story where they are seen dancing, playing cards, enjoying breakfast in bed and even singing for each other. Within moments their pictures went viral, and tongues started wagging.

People started wondering if cupid has struck for the two and questions started pouring in if something is 'brewing between the two.' Some even went on to assume that the two are dating. While some liked the jodi and sent good wishes, others disapproved of them. Soon, rumours of Chahatt and Mika's affair, live-in relationship and more sparked off. However, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress has finally broken her silence on these speculations and revealed the truth about what's going on between them.

Take a look at Chahatt and Mikas' pictures here:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Chahatt rubbished her link up and live in relationship rumours with Mika Singh. She said, 'Apparently, there are too many stories about it. There are reports that we are in live-in-relation. There might be new news that they might be married. We were friends pehle se. (We are good friends for a long time.) We met for a coffee in the past to discuss work and that’s how we connected. We shot something on our mobile camera. Just two of us and the one who shot for us. We didn’t plan anything as such. We didn’t think that when we just updated a post and all these reports came out. Now we are scratching our head and not able to understand why these reports. Nothing more or nothing less to this.'

Well, to break the bubbles, apparently the two are shooting for a song together, titled Quarantine Love. And thus, she used the same hashtag with the pictures. Since they both are next-door-neighbors, they decided to use the quarantine time at its best and to shoot for the track indoors.

