EXCLUSIVE: CINTAA senior joint secretary Amit Behl on actors above 65 not being allowed on sets

Amit Behl spoke about the issue of actors above the age of 65 not being allowed on sets and here's what he has to say about it.

All the concerned associations have now come to terms with the rules and regulations laid down to resume shoots after lockdown. While the shoots were supposed to resume earlier this week, as it turns out, they were stalled because the stated demands were not being met with by the producers. However, now that everything has fallen back to place, the shoots are supposed to resume from tomorrow morning as everyone has reached a consensus.

While the issue about resuming shoots has been solved, something that continues to be a woe is the rule about actors above the age of 65 not allowed on the sets. Talking about the same, CINTAA senior joint secretary Amit Behl told us, Actors and technicians above the age of 65 will not be able to shoot just yet and it is a directive by the Central government and State government, something we cannot do anything about it. However, we are fighting for as 40 per cent of our workforce is above the age of 65. We are resuming work and hopefully, we will be able to bring our seniors back on set soon. There won't be pay cuts of actors who draw smaller pay packets."

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and other daily soaps to resume as FWICE & CINTAA reach a consensus

Meanwhile, we also spoke to FWICE president B.N. Tiwari earlier, who told us, "I am satisfied and we will start shooting from tomorrow. The producers and technicians and artists have come to a conclusion and work should resume. We will keep having meetings regarding the concerns every month because this is the first time that work is happening after lockdown. When the producer association is agreeing, we will also do the same and the best thing is no one will be replaced and the payments will be received on time and the dues will be worked out."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×