EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to reports, Parth Samthaan to begin shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web show next month?

Parth Samthaan will begin shooting for his web show next month, as per our sources. The actor is currently seen playing the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to reports, Parth Samthaan to begin shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web show next month?
Parth Samthaan has been making headlines for many reasons, one being him opting out of his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After many speculations, it was finally known that post Parth deciding to leave, the makers have finally decided to pull the plug off the show. The show will be airing its last episode on October 3 and Parth will be shooting for a couple of days to ensure the show gets a proper conclusion. Fans have come out in support of Parth over his decision and have always wished him the best. 

Post all this, rumours were afloat that all is not well between Parth and Ekta Kapoor and that she has decided to even replace him in her web show, Mai Hero Bol Raha Hoon, which will be based on the life of gangster Abu Salem. However, a source close to the development has refuted all the rumours calling it 'baseless'. The same source revealed that Parth will , in fact, begin shooting for the web show from October 10 in Mumbai. 

Samthaan has been particularly very excited to play the role a well and has prepped as well for the same. The teaser for the show was earlier unveiled by Ekta Kapoor herself and was loved by his fans. In the teaser, Parth was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Meanwhile, Parth decided to opt out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to concentrate on his film project and the web show. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektarkapoor) on

Are you looking forward to watching Parth in the web show?

