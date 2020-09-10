EXCLUSIVE: Contrary to reports, Parth Samthaan to begin shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web show next month?
Parth Samthaan has been making headlines for many reasons, one being him opting out of his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After many speculations, it was finally known that post Parth deciding to leave, the makers have finally decided to pull the plug off the show. The show will be airing its last episode on October 3 and Parth will be shooting for a couple of days to ensure the show gets a proper conclusion. Fans have come out in support of Parth over his decision and have always wished him the best.
Post all this, rumours were afloat that all is not well between Parth and Ekta Kapoor and that she has decided to even replace him in her web show, Mai Hero Bol Raha Hoon, which will be based on the life of gangster Abu Salem. However, a source close to the development has refuted all the rumours calling it 'baseless'. The same source revealed that Parth will , in fact, begin shooting for the web show from October 10 in Mumbai.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; to concentrate on his upcoming projects
Are you looking forward to watching Parth in the web show?
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Yes i am very excited
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Eagerly waiting for Hero
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Eagerly waiting for "Hero"
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
Pinkvilla, you're the Guardian Angel... thanks a ton for this article ❤️
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Yes! Waiting for the Nawab.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Yes super excited
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Mumma I'm crying with happiness