Coronavirus Effect: Here’s how TMKOC’s Goli and Sonu are spending their quarantine period

In an exclusive chat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast tells us their plans for this self quarantine period in the view of coronavirus spread.

In the ensuing Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, containment measures being taken by the Government have brought shootings in the Film City to a halt. None of the shoots has been spared including Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the most watched comedy shows in India. While self quarantine is the way forward for it, many are scared and clueless of what to do with all the extra time. This time again, TMKOC cast has come to your rescue as the actors of the show exclusively share some interesting takes on how they plan to spend the time off from work.

“I consider this is an excellent opportunity for me to get in touch with my real self and go back to the basics. The key thing is to not panic and keep a positive attitude. I would like to see how I react to this quarantine and how long I can enjoy my own company. Also, this is a good time to revive my hobbies like playing the guitar or the ukulele and writing something for myself. So yes, I am mentally geared up for this forced holiday," says Kush Shah, who plays Goli in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

On the other hand, “Some of the precautions I will undertake including staying at home, wearing a mask whenever I step out, avoid going to crowded places, wash hands for 20 seconds, use a hand sanitizer and eat healthy home-cooked food. I would like to utilise this opportunity to spend quality time with my family and loved ones. My activities will primarily focus on fitness and self-care. I will practice yoga and dance which are my favourite pastimes and also catch up on some reading for which I have shortlisted some books. Other than this, I will join my mother in cooking and watch some 90's blockbusters with my father. I will also indulge in some good sleep and pamper my skin," says Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu.

Well, well, that’s about it! Share what you plan to do during this quarantine period with us here!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More