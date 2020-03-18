EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Kapil Sharma says, ‘I'll spend time with my daughter during quarantine period’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Coronavirus outbreaks grips the nation, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kapil Sharma about his quarantine plans. Read on to know more.

The world currently is facing one of the biggest pandemic with the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has left people panicking with the Government asking the citizens to stay home and indulge in self quarantine. Amid this, film and television shoots have been called off leading to a temporary shut down. On March 17, Filmcity gates were closed after direction from the government, two days prior to the declared date. The Kapil Sharma Show too have called off its shoot till further notice. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Kapil about his quarantine plans.

To this, he told us exclusively, “Right now, we have stopped shooting for our show till further notice.” He further added that he will just be spending a lot of time with his daughter now. “I am not going anywhere out. Not meeting anybody unnecessarily and spending time with my daughter. Watching Kapil Sharma Show repeat telecast,” he shared. Well, that is certainly nice given that the actor-comedian doesn’t get to spend so much time with his newborn due to his schedule.

Meanwhile, about the shutdown of Filmcity yesterday, JD Majethia, Chairman, TV and OTT section, IFTPC, said, “Our fraternity had passed an order on Sunday where we stated that TV industry will stop shooting from March 19. When I called up Aditya Thackeray ji this morning, regarding the clarity on Filmcity shoots being stopped unexpectedly, that's when he broke the news of the first death in Mumbai of the coronavirus and we all need to look at the safety our people city, state and country. I immediately agreed with his views.” JD added that the shutdown will definitely lead to a loss of more than 100 crore in the next two weeks for the TV industry.

