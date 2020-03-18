EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Priyank Sharma cancels trips to LA and Abu Dhabi due to safety reasons

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Priyank Sharma cancels his plans to fly abroad in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

Not just India, entire world is currently scared and gripped under the coronavirus outbreak. While India has registered over 135 cases, Governments have advised citizens to stay indoors as much as possible. Amid this, Priyank Sharma who was to travel to Abu Dhabi and LA for some personal work has decided against it. Regarding the same, he told Pinkvilla, “At the moment being safe rather than sorry with our health is much more important with the ongoing situation around the world. So I too am taking all the necassary precautions for myself and those around me. I am regularly sanitizing and washing my hands and not going to any public places when not needed. Other than that I have cancelled my LA and Abu Dhabi trips which were supposed to happen for some personal work at the moment. They have both been put on hold at the moment with the arising situation of concern, and to also keep in mind my own health and those around me too.”

Meanwhile, shooting for daily soaps, films, web shows have been shut down for a period of two weeks to ensure safety. In a first of its kind, the entertainment industry has been witnessing a partial shutdown. Not only the celebrities have suspended the shootings of their respective projects, but several movies have also been postponed for release.And now, in a recent development, the shootings at Mumbai’s Film City has also come to grinding halt. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, stated that they have received a notification from the BMC Commissioner office to suspend the shooting at their premises.

Following the orders, Borkar revealed that they have cancelled the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi among others at Film City. “We are concerned about people health first. Some of the shootings that were happening here are The Kapil Sharma show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi and many Marathi and Hindi serials. All have been stopped with immediate effect,” he added.

