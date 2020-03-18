EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Outbreak: Kamya Punjabi: We are not working extra hours and straining to bank episodes

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kamya Punjabi opens up on shut down of shooting and self quarantine and lashes out at those forwarding messages without fact check.

Along with the world, India too is battling coronavirus outbreak as efficiently as possible. While the film and Tv industry has been brought to a standstill, gyms, theatres, multiplexes, everything has been shut down till March 31 for the citizens. Government has urged everyone to stay indoors if possible and only get out if need be. Also advisories have been sent to ensure everyone keeps themselves sanitised. While many shows don’t have a bank, producers are in a dilemma with broadcasters now resorting to reruns at this moment of emergency.

We spoke to Kamya Punjabi, who is currently seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, on what does this think about the decision taken and also if they are working extra hours to bank episodes. While the shoot has now be unexpectedly cancelled a day in advance, Kamya told us that their producers took great care of the all the crew on sets and made sure that everyone is wearing masks and has keep hands sanitised all the time. “Our producers have been extremely accommodative and ensuring all safety measures are taken. We were working our normal shifts and it has been very well communicated that we won’t be exerting too much to bank episodes. In any case, broadcasters will be re running the episodes. We know it will be a little sad for the viewers but safety comes first. I have, in fact, carried food from home and got some extra for the crew too so that everyone can have home cooked food.”

In this time where everyone is indulging in self quarantine, Kamya said that she is going to spend time at home and also urges that everyone does the same to ensure they are safe and at the same time everyone is safe too. She also revealed that she is honestly fed up with the unnecessary and half baked whatsapp messages. She added, “Genuinely I feel the Government is doing their best to ensure precautionary measures. We as citizens should ensure we take measures to avoid going in public and stop with this whatsapp forwards without any fact check. It only adds to damage. My husband is in the pharma industry and I know how much the government and medical institutes are doing.”

Well, in this time, we urge everyone to stay safe as well!

