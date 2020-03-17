EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Karanvir Bohra on ensuring his twins stay sanitised throughout

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Karanvir Bohra opens up on ensuring safety for kids in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Read.

Karanvir Bohra has always been socially responsible. The actor has been amongst the few to open up and urge audience to stay indoors in the view of the alarming outbreak. While safety of oneself is important, ensuring the safety of kids is paramount as well. Amongst many cases, a few has been reported amongst children of very tender age as well. In an exclusive statement, Karanvir opens up on how he is ensuring that his kids remain sanitised all the time during this time.

He said, “The virus scare has definitely got us all quite in a spot, but as they say be safe rather than sorry. So we are at home taking all the possible precautions for ourselves and specially the children. Ensuring that their hands are always properly washed and clean, as kids tend to touch anything and everything. Other than that the kids aren't allowed to go for any social gatherings other than anything small in our building. Overall we are ensuring that our children's health is first priority at this crucial time.”

Karanvir and Teejay have been setting couple goals for the longest time. They have always given serious relationship goals to millennials with their impeccable chemistry. And after the birth of their twin daughters Bella and Vienna in 2016, every day has been a celebration for this adorable couple who often share their happy moments on Instagram. Karanvir is currently all set for his next digital venture wherein he stars alongside Pooja Banerjee.

Credits :Pinkvilla

