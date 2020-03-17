EXCLUSIVE: COVID 19: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama postponed; Actor says better to start nonstop than start & stop

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. Read details.

Rupali Ganguly is all set to return to the small screens with Rajan Shahi’s Anupama. The show was set to get launched on Monday I.e March 16 but due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the launch has now been postponed. We are all aware of the pandemic which hs taken over the world currently. With over 125 cases in India, coronavirus scare has forced makers and producers to suspend shoot for the next 15 days to ensure safety and health of other crew members. In a small video shot, Rupali is seen announcing that the show will now be launched once the situation normalises and during this, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will run from 9-10 Pm. Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is seen promising to keep entertaining during this critical time. Producers have put a united front on this and have decided to go for re runs if need be.

About the postponing, Rupali told Pinkvilla, “It is a beautiful show and deserves to do good, have maximum reach .... Better to start non stop, than to start and stop in a limbo ... We all have no idea when it will be safe to resume normal life and work so it is in the best interest of the show and the unit ,that it Rajan Sir has taken this decision !Rajan Shahi is a maverick maker and this is a very special show for him ....it is a huge to postpone the launch a day before the date- it takes a lot of guts to make a decision like this and I know that he has made the right decision.... Hats off to Star Plus too by trusting a producer in all entirety!! The channel , and our entire team has full faith in his vision!Working with him I have realised , he will Take a loss, go out of his budgets.. but do something he totally believes in ... No matter what, he will never let his audience down !!

When I see Anupamaa from an audience POV I feel Every episode is beautiful ....shot beautifully...every episode will touch ur heart ... Can’t tell u how blessed I m to be a part of this show and to get so much love from the people for Anupamaa. Totally stand by Rajan Sirs decision and vision. My faith in him as a maker is unwavering! He knows best and will do the best for his dream project !

God is great and everything happens for the best. May we tide over these trying times with safety and precaution. (sic)”

About Anupama, Rupali had said that she is very excited to be back as this is a dream role for any actor. She said, “When I heard the narration for Anupama, I genuinely struck a cord. It is a dream role for any actor. When I told my husband about it, he was the one who pushed me to take up the offer. He said, ‘go, live your dream.’ Such roles come in a lifetime and you must definitely take it up.”

