EXCLUSIVE: Debina Bonnerjee on resuming shoots: I was feeling panicky for last two days but I am better now

Debina Bonnerjee has resumed shoot for Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga but the actress in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla confessed to feeling anxious about the entire situation.
9195 reads Mumbai
Debina Bonnerjee has resumed shoot for Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga but the actress in an exclusive chat with us confessed to feeling anxious about the entire situation. However, she admitted that she is feeling much better now. "So, for the last two days, I have been feeling very anxious while shooting and I was almost feeling a lot of panic as well, but today seems a little better," she shared. 

She continued, "For me, the thought to myself was that being busy and having work is the most pleasant thing that can happen to an individual in this situation, and I am that blessed one. But here is something that we need to overcome, yet keep our guards strong and not let loose at all. Today is a day that I am shooting with the rest of the cast and even as actors, we are maintaining a good social distance during our scenes!"

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur who played the role of Jasmine on the show has bid adieu to it owing to the entire COVID situation. Ashi Singh has stepped in Avneet's shoes and in an exclusive chat, she said, "I am scared. I am nervous; it is a mixed feeling. I know I have stepped in as a replacement, someone else has played this character for two years and people will expect accordingly. I have never played a character like this, this is completely different from my own personality but I am getting comfortable with the character now. I am loving it because I am learning something new every day."

Credits :Pinkvilla

