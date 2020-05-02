EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Chikhlia on Ramayan beating Game of Thrones: I had to see 3 times to confirm the figures

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Deepika Chikhalia opens up on Ramayan beating Game of Thrones in terms of viewership. Read.

In an unprecedented revelation, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan beat Game Of Thrones becoming the highest viewed program on Television globally. We reached out to Deepika Chikhalia, who played the role of Sita on the show, who revealed how overwhelming it was for her to witness this as well. "I am myself a fan of GoT and to see my work getting more viewership to that is just surreal," she began.

"I feel it is the millennials who have been watching. In fact, when it started, I was very clear that the ones in my generation have seen it and have enjoyed the magic of the process of the show. I wanted the millennials to watch it and learn and understand their culture, without making it a political matter, just watch it and just see what is your culture is all about. It is a simple story," Deepika emphasized. Marvelling about the show was made with utmost honesty, Deepika shared, "There was no computer, there was the only chroma. But, it was made with so much honesty that it shows."

Did it come as a shock though? "Yes, it came as a shock. I am someone who has watched Game of Thrones and I was telling my husband that this is the kind of work I want to get associated with. Everybody was hooked on it and people were crazy about it and that was the kind of viewership I wanted to be associated with. When I saw that Ramayan's viewership has gone way above GoT, I was taken aback. That was the barometer of success and then Ramayan just got like 77.4 million viewerships. I had to see 3 times to confirm the figure. I am so proud to be a part of this legacy," she concluded.

