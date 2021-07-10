EXCLUSIVE: Delnaaz Irani says ‘any work is welcome in pandemic’; Shares experience of working with youngsters

Delnaaz Irani shares she is ready to work on any format in pandemic and talks about her experience of working with a set of young cast in the upcoming short film.

Actress Delnaaz Irani is popular for playing comic roles in numerous TV shows and movies. The actress is known for her role of Sweetu in the blockbuster Kal Ho Na Ho. Apart from this movie, she has also worked in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Bhootnath, Paying Guests, Ra.One, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum and others. Delnaaz recently took up a short film named ‘Will You Be My Girlfriend’. She shared in an interview with Pinkvilla about her experience of doing the film and working in the pandemic.

The film ‘Will You Be My Girlfriend’ is directed by Ali Haji, who was a child actor. He had worked in movies like Fanaa and Ta Ra Rum Pum. The short film is the second collaboration of the actress with Ali, about which Delnaaz shared, “First it was for Justice For Good Content and then he offered me this short film Will You Be My Girlfriend? And I said to myself- why not because work has to start somewhere. While working with Ali I have realized that he has tremendous potential as a maker. He is a young man loaded with ideas.”

Talking about her role in the movie she shared, “The story is about various phases of love in life. The project has a young bunch of talent which I liked a lot. My look is of a modern mom who is loving and understanding. She understands that love happens in high school and then there will be break ups and infatuations. She also understands her son very well.”

Sharing her views on working with a young cast, she said, “The cast and crew of Will You Be My Girlfriend are such youngsters. I joke with them - if I would have planned a baby at the right time I would have a kid of their age. After working with Ali in 2 films I look forward to working more with him.”

She also shared the experience of working with the Darsheel Safary, as she said, “He is a shy guy and is working hard to make his mark in the industry. He is very respectful and I had a great time working with him. I had only parts with Darsheel which I wrapped up in one day.”

Delnaaz also talked about working in the pandemic situation, she said, “For the last one and a half year, it is extremely tough for all of us. Just when things were getting back to normal, the second wave hit us. This pandemic seems like a never ending thing. We have to be vaccinated, follow the guidelines and the production house needs to make sure that we are safe and comfortable. Because we just can’t wait for the pandemic to get over. That’s my way to see the situation.”

She also expressed her view on working in short film format, “This is a lovely format. I have done a short film titled My Mother’s Wedding and it is a wonderful film made by a young guy Sanil Gosavi. My confidence grew when I did this film. I would love to explore this genre further.”

Delnaaz Irani was last seen in the web film, Virgin Bhanupriya.

